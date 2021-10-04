The city of Bowling Green, and city council, is looking at a full plate in the coming year.
Council held its annual strategic planning meeting – a marathon session lasting nearly three hours – Saturday.
Among the major considerations are the implementation of the city’s comprehensive zoning code update, and determining how best to utilize the approximately $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the are being allocated to the city.
“My, a lot has transpired since last we had one of these meetings,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh. “We lost a beloved colleague and we’ve welcomed a new one, we’ve been languishing through a global pandemic. But in spite of all those things, I think that we have made forward progress on behalf of the citizens of Bowling Green.”
Hollenbaugh reminded council that, as they considered their goals on Saturday, that “we have to be mindful of limited resources, the size of the staff, the fact that most of them… (have) day-to-day activities that they perform that are required. And so, when we come up with a goal, we need to be mindful of not only what is the cost of the goal, but what is the opportunity cost of the goal and what resources will it draw on to accomplish that goal. If everything is a council priority, then, in essence, nothing is a council priority.”
Mayor Mike Aspacher, in his customary remarks to council near the start of the session, gave an overview of 2021.
“We had an aggressive agenda in 2021, and I’m pleased with the numerous accomplishments of this past year. While sometimes – in all our best intentions to serve this community – we may push and pull, it is our collaboration and cooperation that allows for the framework to implement and operationalize our shared strategic vision. … In the work ahead, I encourage all of us to be mindful of the work that has begun and is not yet finished while also being aware of new opportunities for our community.”
Aspacher highlighted a number of what he termed “major accomplishments” of 2021, among them completing the initial design phase of the new city building project; continued work on the zoning code update; the implementation of historic preservation legislation; the passage and beginning implementation of the rental registration program; and the pilot food waste composting site.
Aspacher’s strategic goals for 2022 included the next phase of the sustainability and climate action plan; work by Mannick & Smith on updating the bicycle treatment portion of the city’s master transportation plan, and an upcoming survey; ongoing rental registration and planning for inspection implementation; and the construction of the new city building, with beginning work hoped to start this year and the project completed in 2023.
Two major discussions centered on the implementation of the comprehensive zoning code update and the city’s rescue funding.
On the zoning code, Aspacher said “This has been a multi-year project and, as you know, it’s moving into the public body portion of consideration. The implementation phase will also have many components including consideration of the content of the zoning code and work with the zoning map.
“Determining the process for considering the new code will be among the many tasks ahead,” Aspacher continued. “This is an example of an ongoing goal that has numerous phases. While we know there will be meetings and hearings, the scope may not be fully known until such time as issues are considered by citizens and more closely considered and discussed in various bodies.”
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland asked Aspacher what he envisioned council’s role would be in the process.
“Are we going to be having a lot of citywide hearings? Council hearings?” she asked.
Aspacher said he expected both council’s role and workload would be “very significant,” and that he foresees a number of hearings on the matter.
“Yes, it’s going to be a great deal of work involving city council,” and Planning Commission, he said. “It’s huge, guys, it’s a really, really big thing… We’re going to have to revision the entire city map, address by address in many cases.”
“It’s a great opportunity, I’m really excited about it,” Aspacher said later. “This is an opportunity where we all have an opportunity to make a difference in the trajectory of our community.”
Regarding ARPA, the city is slated to receive approximately $7 million, with the first half, amounting to about $3.6 million, having been received this summer.
“In the coming weeks, I plan to share my initial planned use of a portion of the ARPA funds,” Aspacher said. “This initial effort meets the guiding principles we established earlier in the year when the federal government passed the legislation and began planning for the distribution of the funds.
“As with most of the listed goals in this document, the planned use of ARPA funds quite literally involved our entire organization from administration to utilities, public works, finance, parks and recreation, and many more. A significant amount of staff hours have already been devoted to researching ARPA fund uses and will likely be devoted as guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department continued to be released and clarified.”
Aspacher said that he could discuss his first plans for using part of the funding at Monday’s council meeting.
Later in the meeting, council itself discussed their own strategic goals for next year, and began by reviewing the goals set for 2021 before starting on new goals.
Through a lengthy discussion, council decided to:
• Keep the goal of continued focus on neighborhood revitalization efforts and implementation of Community Action Plan-related initiatives, with an amended sub-point that the 2022 budget should included continued funding of the city’s micro grant program for CAP-related initiatives, including public art.
• Keep the amended goal of moving forward with the implementation of the zoning code update and the Gateway zoning district project.
“If we want to develop the Gateway district, then we need to continue to prioritize all the steps necessary to do that,” Councilman Greg Robinette said.
• Moved from a sub-point to a main goal the 2021 goal of updating the economic development comprehensive plan to reflect current economic realities.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps noted there had been “dire statements” about the city’s economic development in the past, including in the 2019 East Wooster Street white paper. “We need to change how we’re approaching economic development in the city,” she said. “We plan so we’re all on the same page and we need to plan in a relatively short time frame on this stuff. We’ve been told by many consultants, and I think we all agree on that.”
• Agreed to keep the 2021 point to continue their commitment to Complete Streets, through either policy or ordinance, and to keep the sub-point to research the cost and feasibility of a pathway from the city property to both the community center and Cogan’s Crossing.
• Kept the point of emphasizing council’s commitment to the city’s sustainability values.
In discussing new priorities, a question arose concerning what council’s role would be in guiding and overseeing how the ARPA funds would be used.
“I do think we have a responsibility, though, to have robust community discussion on the use of these funds,” said Councilman Jeff Dennis. After further discussion, council decided to make “facilitating community discussion on the best use of American Rescue Plan funding” a goal for 2022.
Robinette, Rowland and Zanfardino, who noted he is “outgoing” from council next year, said they did not have new projects to add.
“I think this is a very full plate,” Rowland said, “I think this is a Thanksgiving-sized plate” for projects.
“I’m of a mind that we need to back off on new ideas and let’s figure out the best way to” support citizens with the implementation of ARPA, Robinette said. “This is a multi-year opportunity here.”
Four additional points were approved for the list of goals:
• A sub-point, under the economic development plan heading, proposed by Dennis, for “improving the downtown experience for pedestrians.” In a document he distributed at the meeting, Dennis noted a series of issues in the downtown, including crosswalks, signal timing, and the speed of traffic, as well as “neglected” alleyways leading from parking lots to the downtown.
“The whole thrust is getting highways out of downtown Bowling Green,” Dennis said, discussing the issues earlier in the meeting.
• A sub-point, under the neighborhood revitalization heading, proposed by Herald, for an “increased emphasis on improvement of streets, sidewalks, and drainage.”
“The challenge is being very smart, frugal with streets, sidewalks,” he said, also noting that the city is built on a swamp, so “we do have a drainage issue that’s ongoing.”
• A sub-point, under the complete streets heading, proposed by Phipps, to “complete a design study traffic analysis for downtown as called for by our future land use plan.”
• A sub-point, proposed by Phipps, under the sustainability heading, to “work with the administration to study creating a downtown pilot recycling/composting program.”