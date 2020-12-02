For his over 50 years of serving pizza pies — and giant salads, soft breadsticks and heaping lasagnas — ailing George Nicholson received a lot of “amore” on Wednesday.
Friends and family organized “George Nicholson Day” to recognize the owner of Pagliai’s Pizza in Bowling Green.
Nicholson has terminal cancer.
“I’ve been here 53 years. It’s been my home. I started when I was 19,” he said.
Over 50 people came out to honor the bespectacled Nicholson, recognizable for his lanky frame, booming voice and dark-rimmed glasses. He was bundled up with blankets in a wheelchair, greeting people and telling stories while employees passed out pizza in the South Main Street parking lot.
Nicholson said he was proud of his family, including eight children and 24 grandchildren, and his work ethic.
“We sold good food at a fair price, and we made everybody feel like they were a part of our family,” he said. “That’s why we’re still here.”
His customers are his extended family.
“Sometimes I can go into that pizza house and see four generations of people sitting at one table and it’s really cool.”
He’s suffering from stage 4 cancer, which is in his lungs and arm, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Nicholson credited his faith for keeping him positive.
“I believe in God and I’m going to be in a better spot in a couple, three weeks,” he said.
The Missouri native started working for the Pagliai’s brothers, Salvatori, Armond and Haldo, in high school. After graduation, he worked in Iowa City for a year, then took a “50-50” offer to open a Pagliai’s Pizza in Bowling Green in 1966.
Nicholson bought it the next year.
“Best thing that ever happened in my life,” he said.
Mayor Michael Aspacher declared Wednesday “George Nicholson Day.”
“George was just so supportive of so many community organizations over the course of so many years, and one of his provisions of support was often ‘don’t tell anybody,’” he said. “He’s been just an unbelievably integral part of this community for so many years.”
Both Paglia’s and Campus Pollyeyes are institutions in the city, Aspacher said.
He worked at Pagliai’s in the late 1970s while attending classes at Bowling Green State University. Nicholson had a test for his delivery drivers to pass before they started working, Aspacher said.
“He would send you home with a map. And he would say, if you’re going to deliver pizzas for me, you need to know where the hell you’re going,” Aspacher said. “If you passed the quiz, you got a job, if you didn’t, you had to go somewhere else.”
He passed.
Prudy Brott, who now owns her own Bowling Green restaurant, started in the business, working at Pagliai’s.
Nicholson taught her to work hard, how to do a job well and take pride in it, and how to build a team, she said. The main goal: Making people happy with food.
“He’s an example for me to look at, as a restaurant owner. And all the work he’s done in the community is amazing,” said Brott, who owns Sunset Bistro. “It’s an inspiration.
“And he’s always smiling.”
Nicholson touched a lot of people over the years, many of whom were in attendance Wednesday.
Wood County plow drivers gathered in one corner of the parking lot, shouting their thanks for delivering pizza on snowy nights over the years.
Tom Striggow helped organize Wednesday’s drive-in salute.
Striggow is part of BG Cruise Night ,which meets the third Monday of the month, May through August, in the Pagliai’s parking lot. Nicholson first approached him about having the cruise there and would always be a part of the event, Striggow said.
“He would set up the parking lots, sweep it, clean it, offer pizza to all of us. Just a great guy,” he said. “He was always our inspiration. He was always full of energy.”
On car show days, Striggow said he would stop by the restaurant at 6:30 a.m. for last-minute details and Nicholson would be well into his day, making lasagna. He would also be with the car crew into the evenings.
“He was just a great sponsor, very hands on,” Striggow said.
Nicholson’s diagnosis has devastated everyone, he said.
“This came upon suddenly,” Striggow said. “We’re just really heartbroken.”
