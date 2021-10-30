Dick Keifer, from left to right, Steve Parsons, Jim Kepling, Kirk Shank, and Orville Buehrer pose for photographs with Washington Township Fire Chief Bill Gase after each received a certificate of appreciation for their service and continued active memberships to their local fire departments prior to the start of a game against Eastwood at Otsego High School in Tontogany. Keifer and Parsons have both been a members of the Grand Rapids Fire Department since 1971 and Kepling since 1968. Shank has been a member of the Washington Township Fire Department since 1971 and Buehrer joined the same department in 1951.

