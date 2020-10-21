The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is now offering TEXT-2-911 to report emergencies for those who cannot safely call 911 in a dangerous situation, for those who are hearing impaired or have a speech disability.
Available countywide, this service provides an additional way for residents to reach the sheriff’s offic during an emergency.
As text messaging is one of the primary ways that people communicate today; the 911 community is constantly striving to meet the evolving needs of the public, and right now, that means implementing TEXT-2-911.
“Dialing 911 in an emergency is still the preferred way to request help, and the public is reminded to call if you can, text if you can’t,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “Texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice call to 9-1-1.
“We are excited to be able to launch this service to our citizens of Wood County.”
TEXT-2-911 does provide another layer of safety options; however, there are some limitations with texting in an emergency situation.
Watch a video on how TEXT-2-911 would work: