FREMONT – Terra State Community College has expanded their partnership with Trainco Inc. Truck Driving Schools to provide truck driving training on Terra State’s campus, as well as to provide forklift operation training.
Terra State used to have its own truck driving program, but partnered with Trainco in 2013 to expand the program. Classes then moved to Trainco’s headquarters in Perrysburg. Eight years later, classes will be coming back to being on campus at Terra State. The existing training pad behind Terra State’s maintenance building is still in working condition to be used for training.
This opportunity makes the training more accessible to students east of Fremont, as they originally had to pass Terra State to travel to the Perrysburg Trainco headquarters for classes.
Trainco currently offers CDL-A classes that can be completed in as little as five weeks. The partnership will offer day, evening, and weekend classes on the campus of Terra State and will assist in immediate job placement.
Terra State also provides truck driving training students access to college credits while they earn their CDL. Each participant receives 6.5 college credits that can be used toward a degree at Terra State. The credits for these classes are earned upon completion of the Trainco CDL training.
“Terra State Community College is pleased to host Trainco on our campus. This is a great opportunity to provide CDL training to our community and our service district more conveniently located for students and employers,” said Dr. Andrew Shella, dean of the technology and skilled trades division.
Truck driving training classes start on March 8. To register for truck driving, contact Trainco at 877-55-DRIVE.
The expanded partnership also brings a new opportunity to offer a forklift operation certificate, which is awarded after completing one four-hour class. Students who complete the class will be OSHA forklift certified and will receive an authorized forklift driver card.
“Now, the new hybrid truck driver is called a combination worker,” said Ken Howell, president at Trainco, “These combination workers have to load and unload their trucks so it is especially important to have both a CDL-A and the forklift certificate as truck driving evolves.”
The cost for the forklift operation certificate is $259 and classes are currently running for one day each month. To register, contact the Kern Center at 419-559-2464.