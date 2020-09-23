FREMONT – Terra State Community College will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday in the Student Activities Center on Terra State’s campus. The event is open to the public.
To maintain coronavirus social distancing protocols and to be available for those with varying work schedules, there will be two sessions from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Over 15 community businesses will be available for job seekers.
Free workshops are being offered by the Kern Center for Workforce and Community Education on resume writing and interviewing skills, customer service skills and information on the apprenticeship program. Workshops will last one hour and will take place from 2-4 p.m. Attendees can pre-register for up to two workshops.
Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting terra.edu/learn and searching for courses containing the code ‘FCFAIR’ or by calling the Kern Center at 419-559-2464. Those who pre-register are able to submit their resume, which will be available to employers to review before the start of the event.
There are still spots open for employers. Register by calling the Kern Center at 419-559-2464.
Masks are required and guests can enter through the General Technologies Building entrance or the Marsha S. Bordner Arts and Health Technologies Center entrance. The entrance to the Student Activities Center is currently closed. Guests will sign in and receive a temperature check upon entering.
Employers and open positions:
· Quality Steel Corp. – MIG welding
· Blanchard Valley Health System – RN, LPN, STNA
· Clouse Construction – General construction laborers, steel erectors, concrete placers, excavators, carpentry
· ProMedica – RN, medical laboratory technicians, phlebotomists, medical assistants, housekeepers, dietary, and more
· Renhill HR on Demand – CNC, machine operators, janitors, forklift drivers, warehouse associates, general laborers, housekeeping, press operators, quality inspectors
· Time Staffing – Warehouse, assembly inspection, machine operation
· Schwan’s Home Service – Senior material handlers, route sales representatives
· Kenneth G. Myers Construction Co., Inc.
· Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
· Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare – STNA, LPN, food service workers, housekeepers/custodians
· Style Crest, Inc. – Packers, warehouse maintenance, drivers
· Whirlpool Corporation, Clyde Division – Assembly, electricians, maintenance
· Standard Technologies – Welders, maintenance, engineers, powder coaters, CNC operators
· NSG Glass North America – Full-time production/manufacturing, full-time skilled trades
· Magruder Hospital