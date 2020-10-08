There are several youth events going on at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road.
Registration is now open for Quick Play Sports at the Bowling Green Community Center. This four-week program consists of a variety of sports related activities. Weekly skills challenges will keep participants physically fit while having fun. Sports such as basketball, soccer, volleyball, kickball/whiffleball and dodgeball are a few examples of sports that will be played. Each weekly session will last 60 minutes. The program will take place outdoors or indoors (weather permitting). The 7-9 year old classes will be offered on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The 10-12 year olds will meet from 5:45-6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Costs are $20/resident and $29/non-resident.
Registration is open for the Kindergarten Basketball Skills program for ages 5-6.
This four-week basketball program will run from 6-6:45 p.m. on Thursdays, through Oct. 29. A variety of skill based activities will help participants of any skill level. There will be skills challenges and other activities to keep physically fit while having fun. Costs are $20/resident, and $29/non-resident. All activities will follow current sport guidelines under the Ohio Health Department.
Learn new dance moves with lead Zumba Kids instructor Allison Sargent. Boys and girls ages 4-6 are welcome to participate. Parents must be present during the program and are also welcome to help their child with participation if needed. Participants ages 7-11 do not need parents present. Social distancing and safety procedures will be in place. The program will take place Oct. 16. Ages 4-6 participate from 3-3:45 p.m. and ages 7-11 participate from 4-5 p.m. Costs are $5/resident and $7/non-resident.
The Bowling Green Community Tennis Association will hold an introductory tennis skills clinic for children ages 4-9. The program will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 19. Times are 5-5:50 p.m. for ages 4-6 and 6-6:50 p.m. for ages 7-9. This clinic will cover the fundamentals of tennis as well as develop motor skills relating to the sport. Low compression tennis balls will be used and free loaner racquets are available. Costs are $42/resident and $51/non-resident.
To register, visit www.bgohio.org/parks or call 419-354-6223 for more information.