A Tennessee man who led police on a chase through county roads is going to jail.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack sentenced Jacob Cobat, 27, to jail when he appeared in her courtroom Aug. 17.
He was escorted into the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackles.
Cobat was indicted in June for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.
The criminal damaging charge was dismissed.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client has been convicted of nine misdemeanors and two felony arrests.
Courts operate differently in Tennessee, where he was charged but not prosecuted, she said.
“He does suffer from some mental health issues,” Roller added, explaining Cobat has been diagnosed as bipolar as a juvenile but has not received treatment.
He has abused alcohol and has used marijuana and cocaine and had been employed at a bar near his hometown of Mount Juliet, she said.
Roller asked for placement on community control, and also asked that it be transferred to Tennessee.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn agreed the defendant appears to have alcohol as well as substance abuse issues.
The state also recommended community control with the conditions it include alcohol and drug abuse treatment.
Roller said Cobat cannot be extradited for charges he faces in New Jersey and he is under probation in Tennessee for a felony.
At around 2:30 a.m. on May 6, Cobat reportedly fled west on U.S. 6 near Bradner after a sheriff’s deputy clocked him going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone. Once the officer got behind him, Cobat sped up to 110 mph as they passed Pemberville Road. Cobat took a sharp right turn onto Beck Road where he was weaving all over the lanes of travel while driving around 80 mph. He turned southbound onto Pemberville Road and ran the stop sign at Route 6 at 80-90 mph.
A vehicle that had previously pulled over and stopped had to stop again approximately 75 feet west of Pemberville Road on Route 6.
The chase continued on southbound Pemberville Road at speeds in excess of 110 mph until Cobat turned left onto Ohio 281.
The officer backed off as the chase approached the village limits of Bradner while Cobat reportedly continued at about 80 mph. When the officer caught up with Cobat, he had crashed his car in the 100 block of Caldwell Street, striking a gas line, three parked cars and a front porch. When both Cobat and his passenger exited the vehicle, officers found numerous open containers of alcohol on the passenger floor and an almost empty bottle of Jack Daniels Fire on the driver’s seat.
Cobat declined to comment when given the opportunity.
Mack said recidivism is more likely as Cobat was under community control in Tennessee when these crimes were committed and he has a DUI case pending.
She pointed out he has shown remorse for his actions.
The chase lasted more than four minutes and covered more than five miles at speeds up to 110 mph. Cobat failed to stop for traffic lights and three stop signs and ran one stop sign at a reported 80-90 mph, she said.
While the number of moving violations has not be calculated, they include speeding, failure to yield and lane violations, Mack said.
He did have an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and was under the influence during the pursuit, she added.
Cobat’s sentence includes 150 days in jail on the failure to comply charge, with credit given for 104 days served; and 180 days in jail for the OVI charge, with 27 days suspended.
He must pay a fine of $2,000 to the county clerk of courts within three years and as well as a mandatory fine of $1,000 on the OVI charge.
His driver’s license will be suspended for five years. He will be placed on community control for three years after his release from jail and must complete 100 hours of community service, both of which may be done in Tennessee.
Cobat also must be assessed for chemical dependency/substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling and attend any 12-step support meetings. He cannot consume no alcohol, frequent an establishment that serves alcohol or work as a bartender.