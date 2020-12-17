There have been 7,006 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 83 since Tuesday.
There have been 130 deaths, which is an increase of 10, which have occurred over the past 10 days.
There are 409 active cases.
There have been 403 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,369 males and 3,637 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 59 men and 71 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 22 were in their 90s, 26 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, three in their 60s, five in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, eight were in their 90s, 26 were in their 80s, 13 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 26 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 25 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 106-110 active cases in Bowling Green and 116-120 cases in Perrysburg. There are 31-35 active cases in Northwood.
There were 11-15 active cases is North Baltimore, Pemberville, Rossford and Walbridge; 6-10 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, Portage and Wayne; and 1-5 active cases in Custar, Deshler, Dunbridge, Genoa, Jerry City, Risingsun, Rudolph, Tontogany and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 129 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 7. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from All Saints Catholic School in Rossford (zero students, one staff), Bowling Green (eight students, two staff), Eastwood (11 students, two staff), Elmwood (four students, two staff), Lake (four students, one staff), Montessori School of Bowling Green (one student, one staff), North Baltimore (one student, two staff), Northwood (five students, five staff), Otsego (seven students, one staff), Penta Career Center (12 students, zero staff), Perrysburg (46 students, zero staff), Rossford (four students, four staff), St. Aloysius (one student, two staff), St. Rose in Perrysburg (one student, zero staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 736 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 681 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 72 residents, 38 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 18 residents and 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 29 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, six staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 23 residents, 26 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 19 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 52 residents, 14 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 12 residents, eight staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, nine staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 23 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 26 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, three resident, two staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, three residents, two staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, three residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Statewide, there are 533,200 confirmed cases and 7,141 confirmed deaths.