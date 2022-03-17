Police responded to a report of juveniles shooting people with airsoft guns at Walmart on Monday.
ATt 5:37 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a call advising them a black Nissan with several males in it were shooting airsoft guns at people in the parking lot.
The caller told police he was trying to fix his windshield wiper when he felt something hit his back. A few moments later he felt something again on his back, but it stung that time.
He told police he turned and saw a car of kids parked across the landscaped median from his car and saw one of the kids have an airsoft style gun with an orange tip, according to the police report.
A passenger in his car told police she didn’t see the kids shoot the man but said she saw that the front passenger was holding a gun and had the window down.
The man confronted the kids and they drove off after shooting at the car a few times, according to the police report.
Police stopped the Nissan and spoke with the three male passengers, ages 16 and 17. Their mothers were contacted.
When asked who shot at the man, they stated “probably all of us,” but later changed their story and said they all shot at the car but didn`t think they hit any person, according to the police report.
The officer recovered three Splat R Ball guns, which shoot wet silicone beads at 200 feet.
The report was forwarded to the Wood County Juvenile Prosecutor`s Office for review.