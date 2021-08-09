A teen motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after being struck by a SUV Saturday.
Benjamin Bergman, 16, of Bowling Green, was riding a 1988 Honda motorcycle northbound on Hull Prairie Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
Daniel Seibert, 65, Defiance, was westbound on Hannah Road. He stopped at the posted stop sign, then pulled out in front of Bergman and struck the teen with his 2005 Ford Expedition.
Bergman, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by Mercy Life Flight to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, according to the repot.
No citations have been issued.