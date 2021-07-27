Charges may be pending against a Bowling Green teen for throwing fireworks that caught a vehicle on fire.
On Thursday around 10:20 p.m., Bowling Green police were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 800 block of South Main Street.
They found a female who was crying and who told police it was her car.
The responding officer retrieved a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and unsuccessfully attempted to put the fire out.
The Bowling Green Fire Division arrived shortly after and was able to put out the fire.
The vehicle owner told police she was sitting in her car waiting to pick up a friend who worked nearby. When she saw flames, she exited the vehicle and called 911.
She told a firefighter that a friend had set off a firework which may have caused the fire. She then told police that she was sitting and waiting for a friend when she decided to call her other friend, the 16-year-old suspect, to keep her company. He also remained in his vehicle, and she said she saw him throw a firework from his car toward the rear of hers.
Shortly after, her vehicle was on fire, she said.
The suspect drove away after the fire started. Police were able to locate him at his Bowling Green home.
He reportedly took full responsibility for discharging a roman candle and said he thought a spark flew underneath Graham’s vehicle.
The vehicle was a total loss.
The case was forwarded to the Wood County juvenile prosecutor for possible criminal charges.