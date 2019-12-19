Teen injured in one-car crash

BLOOMDALE — A Bloomdale teen was taken to Wood County Hospital after going off the road and striking a tree Wednesday.
Andrea Bingham, 16, crashed her Mazda MX-6 on the snowy road around 7:20 a.m.
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 2:34 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, December 19, 2019 2:34 pm.
