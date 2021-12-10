Charges may be filed against a 13-year-old girl who allegedly wrote vulgar graffiti on picnic tables at City Park.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer on Thursday detained a group of juveniles at the Stone Shelter.
The officer was in the area, following up on a similar vandalism incident from the day before, that occurred around the same time, 3 p.m., according to Lt. Adam Skaff.
According to the BGPD report, the officer approached five girls, with the intention of asking them about the graffiti that was found that morning.
As he started speaking, the officer noticed fresh graffiti on two of the picnic tables.
A 13-year-old reportedly admitted that markers on the table were hers, and that she had done the graffiti.
The report was forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for possible charges, Skaff said.
There have been several vandalism/graffiti incidents at the park over the last few weeks. Some bathrooms were closed due to the recurrence.
Skaff said it is unknown right now if this incidence is connected to the others.