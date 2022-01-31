ROSSFORD – The municipal building will continue receiving technological upgrades with $50,000 more coming in 2022.
“There will be some interesting upgrades. Our space is very nice, but the technological systems needed to be upgraded. It’s antiquated,” Administrator Allyson Murray said.
The facilities committee requested an additional $50,000 for technological upgrades, for the building.
Murray said that the new upgrades will be to the physical building, which people will be able to see. That’s in contrast to the upgrades that took place in 2021, which are almost complete.
She estimated that the 2021 combination of upgrades to the phone system, council chamber sound and camera systems and the wiring, which included the entire municipal building, totaled $40,000.
The new upgrades will primarily be in the form of soundproofing to the windows, ceiling and floors in the council chambers. The council chambers are somewhat tight quarters that make it difficult to hear over a live broadcast. Murray said that the costs may not use all that has been budgeted, as not all of the quotes for the project are not in yet.
One of the primary goals of the 2021 upgrades was creation of a live broadcast of council meetings. Attempts to include video conferencing during the various pandemic related restrictions prompted the change. Some meetings with the previous system had the sound completely drop out during project reports from consultants.
“They were upgrades that were really needed. It had been years since there had been upgrades to some of these systems,” Murray said.