Columbus Education Association

File. Columbus Education Association members met Thursday night and voted for a 10-day strike notice.

 Photo courtesy of the Columbus Education Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume.

More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board's final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. The union represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.

