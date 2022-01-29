The Northwestern Water and Sewer District wants to continue its partnership with local school districts by offering grants of up to $500 to help teachers promote the study of water and wastewater in the region.
The district’s Water and Environment Teacher Education Resources grant is available to all grade levels.
For more information, contact Theresa Pollick at 419-354-9090 ext. 193 or email tpollick@nwwsd.org.
More information is available at www.nwwsd.org.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 11.