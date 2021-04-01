Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Wood County Museum staff has made the difficult decision to cancel the Tea & Talk Program Series again this year.
“Please know that the museum struggled with this decision, but the safety of the attendees comes first,” a Wednesday press release stated. “The Wood County Museum is looking forward to welcoming everyone back and hopes to have tea with everyone in 2022.”
The museum will offer a few of the originally planned Tea & Talk Series programs virtually via Zoom. The Virtual History Series will be available online through a partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library, free of charge, on the second Thursday of each month at noon.
Visit the Wood County Museum website for schedule details or follow the museum on social media. Sign up for emails using the link at woodcountyhistory.org to get program details.
For more information, call 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.