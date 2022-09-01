Tea Health

This photo shows a cup of black tea with a spoon and tea leaves pictured in London, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. According to a large study of British tea drinkers published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, scientists found two or more cups daily was tied with a modest benefit: a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

 Alastair Grant

A cup of tea just got a bit more relaxing.

Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't, according to a large study.

