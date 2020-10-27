ROSSFORD — With the opening of the new Amazon Rossford Fulfillment Center, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and Amazon are announcing the expansion of transit services to the location.
“TARTA is committed to connecting our customers to jobs in our community, like those at the Amazon Rossford Fulfillment Center,” said TARTA CEO Kimberly Dunham. “We are proud to partner in the growth and success of our local economy and are excited to work alongside our business partner, Amazon, to ensure we are meeting their workforce transportation needs.”
Beginning Monday, TARTA’s 10L Rossford bus route will be expanded to provide transit access to the new Amazon fulfillment center. S
ervice will begin at TARTA’s Downtown Toledo Transit Hub and travel through the City of Rossford to key area destinations including the Hollywood Casino, Bass Pro Shop and the Meijer-Rossford stops. The 10L bus route service is available Monday through Saturday.
For the 10L route timetable, visit www.tarta.com or call 419-243-7433.
TARTA will also provide door-to-door paratransit service to the Amazon fulfillment center for riders with qualifying special mobility needs. Service is available daily. More information and details about the application process are available at www.tarta.com/services/tarps.
Due to coronoavirus, all TARTA services remain free. All riders must wear a facial covering. TARTA also has a limit of 10 customers per bus and five customers per paratransit vehicle. TARTA vehicles are cleaned and disinfected daily, and hand sanitizer is available on all vehicles. Additional rider safety protocols are available at www.tarta.com.