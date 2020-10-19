ROSSFORD — With early voting started, Election Day on Nov. 3 and the added complication of the coronavirus pandemic, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service is connecting Northwest Ohio residents to voter resources and transportation options this election year.
“In Wood County, we service Rossford with two routes. We also have the TARPS service that operates seven days a week,” said TARTA communications officer Laura Koprowski. “We also have a Mobility Management program, and they will work with other providers.”
Koprowski said that TARTA is offering a temporary expansion of service that would include transportation to the Wood County Courthouse for early voting.
“We have had a long-standing relationship with Black and White Transportation cabs for weekend service and paratransit. They are also an option to consider,” Koprowski said.
TARTA and TARPS services are currently free and not collecting fares. This will continue through Election Day on Nov. 3.
In Rossford, the only city in Wood County with TARTA and TARPS routes, the following two routes provide access to polling locations:
• St. George Banquet Hall at 738 Glenwood Road: take the Route 10L and TARPS paratransit service is available for qualifying customers.
• Rossford Elementary School at 28500 Lime City Road: accessible by TARPS service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TARTA and TARPS recommends that residents plan ahead to participate in early voting and Election Day. Both transit services are ready to assist riders with getting to the polls in the following ways:
• Information about TARTA’s 16 fixed-route bus lines and Call-A-Ride door-to-door service are available at www.tarta.com or by calling the Rider Information Line at 419-243-7433. Routes and schedules are also available on mobile trip planners such as Google Maps, Passio Go! And Transit app.
• For residents eligible to use TARPS due to a physical disability, they may call 419-382-9901 to make a reservation to access their voting location.
• Riders with specialized mobility needs should contact TARTA’s Mobility Management program at 419-725-5281.
• Additional voter resources and polling locations are available on TARTA’s website at www.tarta.com