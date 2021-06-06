LIME CITY — The City of Perrysburg’s possible solution to traffic stacking backups near Starbucks Coffee on U.S. 20 was rejected by township trustees on Wednesday.
It was suggested by City Administrator Bridgette Kabat that new lane markings be laid down this summer as an effort to ease traffic stacking on Holiday Lane, the northbound road off Route 20 that is an entrance to Starbucks. Traffic has been backing up as cars wait for drive-thru access to the Starbucks Coffee.
The Perrysburg Township Trustees have been working with the city on a new lane configuration for the road that sits on the border of the two entities. The township owns the east side of Holiday Lane and the city owns the west side at that intersection.
“Tell them to seal up their paint because that’s only going to make the problem worse,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
Brian Thomas, city engineer, worked out a design with a new turn lane. The new 12-foot-wide lane would leave two 15-foot-wide lanes. The turn lane will be 120 feet long, or the equivalent of space for stacking six cars.
“With this drawing they did, you won’t help people trying to get past the left turners,” Bill Bostleman, developer for the adjacent French Quarter Square property, said. “From our perspective this can’t be the solution.”
He suggested that his group might be willing to donate “a sliver” of land to help facilitate right turn traffic exiting onto Route 20. However, he also said that it should be Starbucks, or their landlord, that is required to fix the problem.
“You guys have this development and you shouldn’t suffer losing an entrance or exit because of another business,” Trustee Gary Britten said. “I am concerned about all the traffic on Route 20.”
Bostleman also commented on the zoning code requirements related to stacking on Route 20.
“Our concern is it seems dreadfully unfair that a business did not design its site layout properly to hold its stacking requirements. It may technically meet code, but Starbucks knows good and well that it will far exceed code requirements in stacking,” Bostleman said.
Mack also questioned Starbucks’ absence in the discussion.
“Throughout these discussions I’ve never hear boo from Starbucks, acknowledging this issue,” Mack said.
The trustees decided to reach out to the city again to try to find for more options.