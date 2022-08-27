APTOPIX Trump-FBI

Journalists gather outside the Paul S. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., to read a heavily blackout document released by The Justice Department Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The 32-page affidavit, even in its heavily redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House and reveals the gravity of the government's concerns that the documents were there illegally. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

 Jim Rassol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday unsealed the FBI affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. While the document released is highly redacted, with many of its 32 pages crossed out in black blocks, it includes new details about the sheer volume of sensitive and highly classified information that was stored at the former president's Florida beachfront home, underscoring the government's concerns about its safety.

Here are top takeaways of what the document revealed:

