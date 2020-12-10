PERRYSBURG — Take Home Craft Kits have been the Way Public Library hit of the year and a live Zoom instructional meeting is being added.
“We have at least one Adult Take Home Craft Kit a month. It’s been incredibly popular with our patrons,” Rose Mills, library public relations specialist, said.
Starting Friday, the Adult Take Home Craft Kit will be augmented with “Crafternoon with Stephanie.”
Stephanie Coil will be hosting Zoom meetings to help answer questions about the current Adult Take Home Craft. “Crafternoon with Stephanie" will take place Friday from 2-3 p.m. following the release of a new kit.
Mills posts the new craft availability on the library Facebook page.
“When I post it, people come right in. We always run out,” Mills said.
The new service started in July, as a pastime for people during the pandemic.
Coil, programming specialist, started the program, because they weren’t able to do the on-site programming.
“She’s a real committed person. She started putting together some real simple crafts and packaging them with instructions, and I started telling people to come and get them,” Mills said.
During the library’s Hobbit Day, Coil created a package with an “easy” cross-stitch saying from the Tolkien classic, “The Hobbit.” The design listed the daily Hobbit meals.
“It had breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, and so on. We had people who said ‘I learned to cross-stitch after the Hobbit craft and I can’t stop doing it now.’ It gives them something to do during the pandemic and cross-stitch has enjoyed a little bit of a revival since its high point in the 1980s,” Mills said.
For the last two months Coil has put together two projects per month.
She’s also done bookmarks, Michigan and Ohio State yarn hat ornaments and wooden plaques to be painted.
Coil put together 120 of the yarn hat projects and by Tuesday they were almost all gone.
This month’s project is a folded book page craft, which turns out to be in the shape of a Christmas tree.
“They are so popular. They are things easy to put together. They are meant to be fun and not tax your brain. They are also inexpensive,” Mills said.
The free projects can be picked up in the library or through curbside pickup. The Way Library website is https://www.waylibrary.info/