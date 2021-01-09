Comfort food has taken on added importance during the coronavirus pandemic and in her recent research, Lucy Long, Ph.D., has found some surprising ways that have helped ease stress.
“I started seeing on traditional media and on social media that now it was time for comfort food. The popular definition of comfort food is it’s food eaten to relieve stress. We all were dealing with stress from the pandemic. If we weren’t we were pretty much unconscious. So it makes sense,” Long said. “Shouldn’t all food be comforting?”
Long is an adjunct professor at Bowling Green State University in American Culture Studies and Tourism. She has received several grants for her work on an oral history project studying the role of comfort foods during the pandemic through her Center for Food and Culture, which she founded.
This led to a study called “How people are using food to find comfort.”
“The basic idea is that food can connect us to other people as well as to our pasts and places. That sense of connectedness can bring us comfort, helping us feel grounded and like we have a place in the world,” Long said.
It’s not a scientific study, because it’s based on a self-selective questionnaire and interviews. The results and transcriptions are being archived at the center.
The concept emerged from her 2017 book, which she co-edited with Michael Owen Jones, “Comfort Food: Meanings and Memories.” She was still promoting the book when the pandemic hit.
With her background in folklore, an expertise in the sociology of food and the recent book, she applied for grants. Long received enough — three small ones totaling $3,700 — to provide some honorarium money for the five graduate students she had working on the new project.
“The idea of comfort food was developed by psychologists. It’s a very American idea that you shouldn’t eat certain foods if they can make you fat, or that they aren’t good for you. So we kind of need an excuse to eat them,” Long said. “People will say things like ‘Oh, I was so bad. I ate French fries’ or ‘I was feeling down, so I got myself a doughnut.’ We have to have an excuse, so that we don’t feel like we are being lazy, immoral people.”
People are feeling the isolation from the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s giving people that excuse for changing their diet, Long said. As the pandemic is happening, it is changing their behaviors and attitudes about many things and food is no exception.
“The pandemic can be called a liminal state. That’s a time when all the rules are suspended. We don’t know what the new rules are going to be and the old rules are still there,” Long said. “So people were actually saying things like, ‘Why should I worry about gaining weight?’ They suspended a lot of the usual rules about healthy eating.”
As the pandemic continued, people started trading recipes, but there were often ingredients that might not normally be on hand.
“So people had to go to the store, and shopping might be sort of scary,” Long said.
Making that comfort food has then become both a source of comfort and added stress. This resulting in the questionnaire called “Comfort/Discomfort Through Foodways.”
So far they have surveyed about 70 people, most with individual interviews.
Interview subjects have found many strategies to provide comfort, but the surprising and most popular result is that the food itself is not the only comfort.
“It’s all about making you feel better. A lot of people found comfort by helping other people feel better,” Long said.
She added that many people have said that the provision of meals, through cooking for others, has made them feel like they are part of something bigger.
As the pandemic has continued more people are taking part, from both within and outside the United States.
“I’m hoping people will add to that, so we can get experiences from all over the world,” Long said.
The study has been getting an increasing amount of attention. Long has been a guest on podcasts, radio interviews and workshops.
The study questionnaire and interviews are still being collected. Anyone can take part. It can be found at online at https://foodandculture.org/finding-comfort-discomfort-through-foodways/comfort-foodways-questionnaire/