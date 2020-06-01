OSU Extension Wood County is offering Eat Right by Each Bite virtual classes.

Register by clicking the link for each class that you would like to attend. OR email smith.11604@osu.edu to register.

This is the June schedule.

Tuesday – noon-12:30 p.m.: Make your Salad Fresh Again

Spring and summer, the ideal time to enjoy fresh produce in meals throughout the day. Salads are a great way to combine the flavors of your favorite fruits and vegetables. This session, “Make your Salad Fresh Again”, will help you learn tips to save time and add a rainbow of color in the foods you eat. Participants will also receive a meal planning tool handout.

Register here: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0odeCqrjwjHdzyzIvR_qJi0csnmJ51ka1O

June 9 – noon-12:30 p.m.: The Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean Diet has been a subject of intensive research for more than 50 years. The evidence of this diet’s health benefit is compelling. Attend this half hour workshop to understand how to apply this eating style to your family meals.

Register here: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIodOqtpjwjE9HNhdYTeF4sMsCbqcWcsVzY

June 11 – 12:30-1 p.m.: The Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean Diet has been a subject of intensive research for more than 50 years. The evidence of this diet’s health benefit is compelling. Attend this half hour workshop to understand how to apply this eating style to your family meals.

Register here: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvc-uhqToqG9E25A72_wSQRA8wOAec3DTa

June 16 – 12:30-1 p.m.: Healthy Meal Planning on a Budget

Learn how to prepare healthy meals for your family while staying within your food budget. This presentation also includes grocery saving tips. Participants will receive a 5 day meal planning worksheet.

Register here: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkceuvqD0tEtePlKeOY1TbRXtAk-FpRwwY

June 23 – noon-1 p.m.: Smoothie Sensations for Summer

As a quick breakfast, a satisfying snack or drinkable dessert, smoothies can be very flavorful. Learn the benefits and limitations to smoothies, as well as tips to make a great smoothie at home. This presentation also includes recipes to try at home.

Register here: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIocO2rrj4sE9wM7C6ZPETsiiaKNl-34HWg

