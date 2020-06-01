OSU Extension Wood County is offering Eat Right by Each Bite virtual classes.
Register by clicking the link for each class that you would like to attend. OR email smith.11604@osu.edu to register.
This is the June schedule.
Tuesday – noon-12:30 p.m.: Make your Salad Fresh Again
Spring and summer, the ideal time to enjoy fresh produce in meals throughout the day. Salads are a great way to combine the flavors of your favorite fruits and vegetables. This session, “Make your Salad Fresh Again”, will help you learn tips to save time and add a rainbow of color in the foods you eat. Participants will also receive a meal planning tool handout.
June 9 – noon-12:30 p.m.: The Mediterranean Diet
The Mediterranean Diet has been a subject of intensive research for more than 50 years. The evidence of this diet’s health benefit is compelling. Attend this half hour workshop to understand how to apply this eating style to your family meals.
June 11 – 12:30-1 p.m.: The Mediterranean Diet
June 16 – 12:30-1 p.m.: Healthy Meal Planning on a Budget
Learn how to prepare healthy meals for your family while staying within your food budget. This presentation also includes grocery saving tips. Participants will receive a 5 day meal planning worksheet.
June 23 – noon-1 p.m.: Smoothie Sensations for Summer
As a quick breakfast, a satisfying snack or drinkable dessert, smoothies can be very flavorful. Learn the benefits and limitations to smoothies, as well as tips to make a great smoothie at home. This presentation also includes recipes to try at home.