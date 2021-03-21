Join the Wood County District Public Library and the Toledo Museum of Art in marking the 100th birthday of artist Wayne Thiebaud with a virtual tour of TMA’s exhibit, Wayne Thiebaud 100: Paintings, Prints and Drawings on March 31 at 11 a.m.
This exhibit, which is featured at the museum until May 2, celebrates the breadth of Thiebaud’s accomplishments and career. Long affiliated with the pop art movement, this exhibition shows the expansive depth of his full body of work.
Sharon Hanna, a museum docent, will walk patrons through this virtual tour and explore Thiebaud’s famous works of art.
Thiebaud’s bright palette, iconic consumerist imagery and graphic presentation were well suited to the pop art movement that was starting to capture the nation’s attention in the 1960s, and the artist remains best known for his paintings of pies, cakes and other sugary treats. His style and use of paint seemed both remarkably lifelike and tantalizingly delicious.
“This virtual participatory tour featuring the remarkable artist Wayne Thiebaud will include select images of his artwork, including wonderful images of food, portraits, and landscapes,” Hanna said. “Thiebaud celebrated his 100th birthday in November of 2020. There are 100 objects including paintings, drawings, and prints in the exhibition, which continues through May 2.”
Registration is required. To register, contact Information Services at 419-352-5050 or woodref@wcdpl.org. To learn more, visit wcdpl.org.