Take an online tour of the Wood County Museum. Here are some of the exhibits to see and hear:
Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home. These images tell the stories of what makes Wood County so special, and remind us of the beauty that surrounds us every day. View the gallery and purchase a print in support of the Wood County Historical Society.
A Clean Bill of Health: Societal Response to Disease. Learn more about the pandemics that came before coronavirus. Han washing and social distancing of the last hundred years.
Chasing the White rRbbit: An Historical Look at American Mental Illness. Follow the misconceptions and advancements in mental health.
Wood County (non)driving tour (audio). Take an audio trip around Wood County with stories about Devil’s Hole Road, the Great Black Fire of North Baltimore and the Legacy of Edward Ford.
Lyle Fletcher Arboretum. An online guide is available that outlines the tree’s scientific name, common name, and comments about identifying features and uses. The arboretum is dedicated to Lyle Fletcher (1901-2001), a reporter, editor, meteorologist, author, professor and historian of Wood County. His prolific career included saving the Wood County Infirmary (now the museum) from demolition in the early 1970s.
The museum grounds, 13660 County Home Road, are open to the public daily 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset and is maintained by the Wood County Park District.