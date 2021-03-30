Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
A Slacklining Workshop is set for Monday, April 7 and 9, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport. It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from The Right Direction youth development program in this three-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. Learn a variety of movement-based skills in a fun and friendly environment. Plan on attending all three programs, as skills will build upon each session. $20, or $17 for Friends of the Parks members.
Participate in Birdsong I.D. on April 7, 5-6 p.m. on videoconference. Learning bird songs can seem daunting, but we’ll look at ways to improve your skills through field experience and the use of technology to learn some common bird songs.
Go on a Timberdoodle Trek April 8, 7:45-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. No dogs permitted. This will be a twilight hike under a half moon. There may be walking on soft wet trails. There may be walking off trails.
Do a Birdsong I.D. Field Session on April 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road. Follow up the bird song ID presentation with a field session listening in the field. We’ll look to familiarize ourselves with early spring residents that are singing to establish breeding territories and communicate with mates or potential mates.
Depression-era Recipe Club meets April 10, 1-2 p.m. via teleconference. Experience new recipes with the Carter Historic Farm. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be selected based on 1930s healthy diet guidelines and will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
Wild Skills: Survival Shelter Building is set for April 15, 6-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Protecting yourself from the environment is arguably the most important part of making it out of a wilderness survival situation. Learn the basics of construction and insulation then build your own debris shelter using only materials found in nature.
Hiking for Health will be held April 16, 10-11:30 a.m. at Bradner Preserve.Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
Public Climbing will be held April 17, 10 a.m.-noon at Sawyer Quarry Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Did you know that there is a place for outdoor climbing in Wood County? Join us for an adventure at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Learn the basics of top-rope climbing from the adventure staff and try your hand at the walls in the quarry. All equipment is provided by Wood County Parks. The program is designed for ages 14 and up. $15, or $12 for members of the Friends of the Parks
Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Bike Fit & Body Positioning for Kids will be held April 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park. Take your bike skills to the next level with the Right Direction youth development program pro instructors. Your connection to the bike is crucial to your safety and enjoyment out on the trail and track – don’t overlook this essential skill. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Ages 6-13. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
Go on a Spring Wildflower Walk on April 21, 6:45-8 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Preserve. Woodland wildflowers put on a brief but beautiful show on the forest floor. Join us for a naturalist-led stroll to see who is starring this month. Learn why these flowers are called ephemerals.
Archery Skills: Rainbow and Arrow will be held April 24, 10-11:30 a.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Improve archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program, focusing on the steps of shooting and consistency. Make progress you can see, as we create some archery-art using our newfound skills. All archery equipment is provided, personal gear welcome (inspected at program). Participants must be 10 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Canvas available, but bring a small canvas, shirt, poster, or anything you’d like splatter-painted. Register attending archer only. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. $5, or $3 for Friends of the Parks members.
Nature Play | Forest Forts will be held April 24, 9 a.m.-noon at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Free-play in nature is beneficial for a child’s mental, physical and social development. Bring your child age 3-6 to the Nature Play Area and play the natural way. A focused project, song, or activity will serve as a guide to creativity, critical thinking, choice-challenges and play. Register participating child only. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
Take a Full Pink Moon Walk on April 26, 9 a.m.-noon at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville. Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Pink moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. No dogs permitted.
Hiking for Health is set for April 30, 10-11:30 a.m. at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.