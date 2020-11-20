Enjoy a short interpretive hike about the wild turkey at Wintergarden/St. John's Nature Preserve, 615 S. Wintergarden Road.
The Tucker Woods Turkey Trail is an all-ages adventure that can be incorporated into Thanksgiving celebrations. Fun facts and a fictitious flock can be found along the way. Find the hidden turkeys while learning about the wild animal whose domesticated version is the center of attention every Thanksgiving.
The trail can be found starting Saturday through Nov. 29. Maps are located outside the Nature Center office. For more information or questions call the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6223.