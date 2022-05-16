An ex-con turned Hollywood’s favorite bad boy actor — who then became an author — will headline the return of the Wood County District Public Library’s Foundation Series.
Danny Trejo will appear Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road, for "Culinary and Life Experiences." There hasn’t been an author-speaker since the pandemic.
Trejo is the author of “Trejo’s Tacos” and “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” which are New York Times bestsellers.
“He will only play the bad guy if the bad guy dies. That’s in his contract,” said library Director Michael Penrod, while announcing Trejo’s appearance during Monday’s board meeting.
“He didn’t have a lot of opportunities to not get in trouble,” Penrod said of Trejo’s younger self, who was first incarcerated at age 10.
A stint in solitary confinement while an adult in prison led him into faith and sobriety, Penrod said.
“We are really excited to have him come and it should be a lot of fun,” he said.
Trejo has starred in dozens of films including “Con Air,” the “Spy Kids” movies, “Machete” and “Desperado.”
On the television side, Trejo had recurring roles on “Sons of Anarchy,” “King of the Hill,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Flash,” and has been featured in episodes of “Blue Bloods,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Kidding.”
According to the bio on his website, Trejo recently expanded his Trejo’s Tacos empire in the Los Angeles area.
He also is a father to three children and an intervention counselor.
Tickets will be available in August, Penrod said, after the staff is done organizing Novel Night.
The Novel Night fundraiser is set for July 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, 2294 Legion Drive.
Tickets are $100, with $75 tax deductible. It is hosted by the library foundation.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, fine beverages and live and silent auctions.