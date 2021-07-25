A Sylvania man has been indicted in the death of a Perrysburg man after allegedly providing him drugs.
James H. Anderson II, 26, was indicted Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, he allegedly caused the death of Nathan J. Lechner on April 9 after committing drug trafficking.
According to Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson, Lechner was 35 at the time of his death.
He was found at his apartment in Perrysburg, and it was determined that he died from an overdose of fentanyl, Dobson said.
Anderson also is charged with altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence in an attempt to impair its value or availability in the investigation.