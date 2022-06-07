An area man has been indicted for vehicular assault after an April crash in Lake Township seriously injured a man.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted David S. Green Jr., 28, Sylvania, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On April 19, Green was traveling eastbound on Walbridge Road in Lake Township and failed to stop at the stop sign at East Broadway Street.
According to the crash report, his 2013 Ford Fusion struck a northbound 2015 Ford Escape operated by Noah Duncan, 18, Walbridge. The impact caused Duncan’s vehicle to go off the right side of the road and strike a fire hydrant before coming to rest.
Green’s vehicle went off the left side of the road.
Duncan was taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with suspected serious injuries.
Green was taken to the same hospital with suspected minor injury.
He allegedly was driving under the influence at the time.
He posted $25,000 bond on April 24 and is required to wear a SCRAM unit, which monitors any alcohol consumption.