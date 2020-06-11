BG city park open
Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Anna Wilkerson pushes her daughter, Lara, on a swing at Bowling Green City Park Wednesday morning. Zoos, theaters, playgrounds and other indoor and outdoor facilities were able to reopen Wednesday, after several weeks of shutdown due to coronavirus. See page 8 for a story on day camps being offered by Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

