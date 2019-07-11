Swing into Concert in the Park on Sunday

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will host Concert in the Park on Sunday.
There will be a live performance by Swingmania Big Band/Swing beginning at 7 p.m. at the Needle Hall stage at City Park.
Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 1:59 pm
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will host Concert in the Park on Sunday.
There will be a live performance by Swingmania Big Band/Swing beginning at 7 p.m. at the Needle Hall stage at City Park.
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, July 11, 2019 1:59 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Sylvania, OH
419-882-8524
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-5060
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-2582
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]