FINDLAY — On Dec. 4, “Spangler Candy Company: Four Generations of Making Dum Dums and Candy Canes for the World to Enjoy” will be presented completely virtually from 8-9 a.m. and is free to the public.
Guest speaker Kirk Vashaw, chairman and CEO of the Spangler Candy Company, will provide insights on continual innovation, creativity, exploring new markets, building brands, and family business tips.
Vashaw grew up in Olney, Maryland, and received a Bachelor of Science with Distinction from the College of Engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, in 1994. An active employee of Spangler Candy Company since 2003, he has continued to make a lasting impression on the company as the first fourth-generation family member to lead the company.
Spangler is a family-owned private company making candy since 1906. According to the Spangler Candy website, the company “is one of the largest lollipop producers in the world and the only major candy cane producer in the United States.” Along with their most notable product, Dum Dums, other products include Candy Canes, Spangler Circus Peanuts, Sweethearts, Necco Wafers and Canada Mints.
The December Virtual Fridays at Findlay session will be moderated by Marcia Latta, Ed.D., vice president of University Advancement.
Sponsored by Premier Bank, the Fridays at Findlay lecture series is designed to encourage continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus and alumni regarding best leadership practices.
To register and for more information, visit the Fridays at Findlay webpage, or contact the University of Findlay Division of Advancement at 419-434-5334 or erin.thompson@findlay.edu.