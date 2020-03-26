FILE - In this April 2, 2003 file photo, boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. The Bethlehem, Pa.,-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, through April 7. The company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.