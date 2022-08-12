Free Fair Rides

File. Kids swing in seats on a ride at the Pemberville Free Fair.

 Photo by Enoch Wu/Sentinel-Tribune

This year, the Pemberville Free Fair will be hosting a new event in which fairgoers will have the opportunity to win cupcakes.

The Cupcake Walk is similar to musical chairs and cakewalks that can be found at carnivals and other fairs. When music starts playing, participants will march in a circle until the music stops. They then find a number on the ground to stand on. A random number will be chosen and whoever is standing on that number wins four cupcakes.

