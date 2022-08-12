This year, the Pemberville Free Fair will be hosting a new event in which fairgoers will have the opportunity to win cupcakes.
The Cupcake Walk is similar to musical chairs and cakewalks that can be found at carnivals and other fairs. When music starts playing, participants will march in a circle until the music stops. They then find a number on the ground to stand on. A random number will be chosen and whoever is standing on that number wins four cupcakes.
This event will be on Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in front of the main stage. Tickets will be 25 cents for one round and $1 for five rounds.
All proceeds will go to the fair to help it continue each year.
Sandy Leuck, the event chairman, said she expects 30 people to be able to participate in the Cupcake Walk at one time. She also said she plans on doing 50 rounds.
Anyone can participate and Leuck said she encourages all ages to join in.
“We want adults and children to participate,” she said. “I think it’d be a fun thing for parents and their kids to do together.”
As well as being the chairman for the Cupcake Walk, Leuck is also a fair board member and has been for the past two years. Even before becoming a board member, she has been coming to the fair for many years.
Leuck came up with the idea for the Cupcake Walk herself. She said that when she was a child she participated in a cakewalk that was hosted by her elementary school. This memory gave her the idea for this event. She said when she was thinking of ideas for a new event, she decided that she wanted to create something that would be fun for kids and nostalgic for adults.
“I tried to come up with things that will bring back memories for people and maybe some people might remember the cakewalks from years ago,” she said.
All the baking for this event will be done by Leuck herself. Due to this, she said she figured it would be easier for her to bake cupcakes rather than full cakes. Hence, the Cupcake Walk was born.
Leuck said she plans on having a couple of different flavors of cupcakes, which she expects to be chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Each cupcake will be decorated with frosting and sprinkles.
While she will be running this event mostly by herself, Leuck said she will have a little help from her daughter, who is a fair president, and some of her nieces.
If this event is successful, Leuck said it will become a permanent fair event.