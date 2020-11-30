Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Cookie History and Recipe Swap event and discover some new tasty treats.
The event takes place via Google Meet on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and features a discussion of cookie history and favorite recipes.
WCDPL has hosted its annual Cookie Bake-off event for five years, but this year the pandemic has forced the library to reimagine things a bit.
“The Cookie Bake-off has been so popular that we didn’t want to just cancel it this year,” said Information Services Coordinator Kristin Wetzel. “So, we came up with an alternative that we hope will still satisfy our loyal cookie bakers and connoisseurs.”
To participate, email woodref@wcdpl.org, and include a copy of a favorite cookie recipe. Staff will gather submitted recipes into a booklet to be distributed electronically during the event. For more information about the event, contact the Information Services staff at 419-352-5050.