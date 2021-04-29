SWANTON — A Swanton woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 Tuesday, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
On Tuesday at approximately 6:05 a.m. in Swanton Township, a 2014 Ford F-250, driven by Robert Murphy, 51, Toledo, was stopped westbound at a traffic light in the right lane on Route 2 at Terminal Parkway. A 2020 Dodge Durango, driven by Vickie Luchini, 69, Swanton, was traveling westbound on Route 2 approaching Terminal Parkway.
Luchini was traveling in the right lane and failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the 2014 Ford F-250 in the rear.
She was transported to Toledo Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased. She was not wearing a seatbelt; impairment was not a factor.
Murphy was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.
The patrol was assisted by the National Guard Fire and Rescue, Springfield Fire and Rescue, Lucas County Sherriff’s Office, Lucas County Life Squad, Bubba’s Towing and VJ’s Towing.