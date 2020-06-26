NEAPOLIS – Two Swanton residents had to be extricated from their sport utility vehicle after a Friday morning crash on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road near Archbold-Whitehouse Road in Providence Township.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m., according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV, driven by Antonio Ruiz, 24, was southbound on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road, with his passenger, Sarah Southard, 23, when it exited the left side of the roadway and overturned onto its top.
Ruiz and Southard were extricated by mechanical means from the vehicle. Ruiz was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Southard was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The roadway was closed for approximately 90 minutes.
Safety belts were in use by both occupants and presently it is unknown if drugs or alcohol impairment played a factor in the crash.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehouse Police Department and Providence Township EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.