FINDLAY – PaperTech, a manufacturer of sustainable paperboard packaging products to the food and consumer products industries, is expanding due to strong customer demand driven by broader sustainability trends in the consumer goods packaging industry.
The PaperTech leadership team expects to hire at least 25-30 new employees in production and facility operations.
With products made of 90% or greater renewable sustainable materials, PaperTech is committed to environmental stewardship and is well positioned to benefit from the accelerating shift away from single-use plastics. As a growing business, the company takes pride in its core values and people-centric culture, said CEO Jim Morgan.
“During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses locally, regionally and nationally either had to close their doors or cut employee hours. PaperTech stayed open throughout the pandemic, and we are proud of our team’s commitment, particularly during a difficult time. The company was able to retain all essential positions, even adding new ones during the past few months,” he said.
In conjunction with a recent change in ownership, Morgan said the company has enhanced its employee compensation and benefits programs, including starting entry-level wages of $15-16 per hour (depending on skill level) and a$500 sign-on bonus.
PaperTech is also investing millions of dollars in facility improvements, digital transformation and additional production equipment to expand capacity for growth.
Those interested in applying for open positions should visit the PaperTech careers page on its website for more information: https://papertrays.com/careers.php
PaperTech has more than two decades of experience designing and manufacturing the highest quality, sustainable paperboard trays and bowls for leading food brands, contract food packagers and institutional foodservice providers, including quick-serve restaurants and “take and bake” pizza manufacturers. The Findlay-based company employs 160 personnel who produce over 500 million paper trays annually.