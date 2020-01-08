Suspicious 'booms' reported in BG

Bowling Green police were called several times Monday night by people reporting hearing booms in the city.
The Bowling Green Police Division received five calls of suspicious noises between 11 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:59 pm
Bowling Green police were called several times Monday night by people reporting hearing booms in the city.
The Bowling Green Police Division received five calls of suspicious noises between 11 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:59 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]