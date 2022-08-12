FBI Office Threat

Interstate 71 in Clinton County, Ohio, was closed and the area on lockdown during a standoff Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with an armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach security at the FBI Cincinnati Field Office before he fled north on I-71. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via AP)

 Nick Graham

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural standoff with law enforcement, a case unfolding as the FBI warns agents to take extra precautions amid increased social media threats to its employees and facilities.

Officials have warned of a rise in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

