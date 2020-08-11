BLOOMDALE — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has interviewed a suspect in Friday’s fatal bicycle crash.
Derek Jones, 30, Jerry City, who was driving a blue Ford SUV, has been interviewed several times by detectives, said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
He has been very cooperative, the sheriff said. He said there are no other suspects.
His department is waiting on evidence from the Bureau of Identification and Investigation, Wasylyshyn said.
At 8:18 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s communications center received a 911 emergency call reported that a man on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road.
Larry Sattler, 54, Bloomdale, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.