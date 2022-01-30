A man accused of stabbing to death a Stony Ridge man has died.
Court records report Joshua Morales, 45, died Jan. 19 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.
Morales allegedly stabbed Billy Hamilton Sr., 67, on July 8, 2020, multiple times in his home. Hamilton, who used a wheelchair and was disabled, was found two days later.
It was believed that the men had been acquaintances for some time before the murder and that Morales developed a plan to rob Hamilton and kill him.
Morales was indicted in April for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder, all unclassified felonies; one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
He last appeared in court on Jan. 10.
He was arrested in April 2021 and remained in on a $750,000 bond until he was transported to the hospital.