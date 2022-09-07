Canada Stabbings

An armored RCMP vehicle, right, drives past a police roadblock set up on the James Smith Cree First Nation reservation in Saskatchewan, Canada, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, as they search for a suspect in a series of stabbings. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Heywood Yu

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — As a Canadian Indigenous community comes to grips with a deadly stabbing rampage by two of its own, many blamed rampant drug and alcohol use that they linked to government failures — and others asked why the chief suspect had been recently freed from prison despite a long history of violence.

Myles Sanderson, has 59 criminal convictions, according to parole documents. He'd been serving a sentence of four years and four months on charges that included assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and robbery when he was released.

