FINDLAY — A suspect wanted in the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday after a 12-hour search.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect was captured on County Road 223 near Trenton Avenue in Findlay, according to a patrol news release.
After a sighting of the suspect, a law enforcement search team converged on the location and captured the suspect, who was positively identified, the patrol stated.
Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, was arrested.
Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper’s gun and shot him, according to the patrol.
The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, the patrol said.
He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.
The vehicle was recovered behind a business on County Road 140 near Township Road 89.
The patrol would like to thank the citizens of Ohio for tips received during the search, as well as the United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, United States Border Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.