Bowling Green Council on Monday heard preliminary results from a community bicycle infrastructure survey.
The presentation was made by Emma Snyder and Estee Miller. The survey was part of the capstone course for the Master’s in Public Administration program at Bowling Green State University, and was a collaboration between five MPA students and city stakeholders.
According to the presentation, the paper survey was sent out to 2,080 voters in the city, with 367 responses received. Miller said that the approximately 18% response rate was typical for this kind of survey.
According to the preliminary results, the major reasons people ride bicycles in the city are for fun and exercise and, if riding to a specific destination, most are taking their bikes to restaurants or stores.
Approximately 68% of respondents and 62% of households feel safe and comfortable riding their bike in the city, and 55% of respondents and 53% of households said they would ride more often if they felt more safe or comfortable.
Additionally, 48% said they would support a tax levy to fund things like separated bike lanes, multi-use bike paths and other similar infrastructure.
Only 33% were comfortable with losing parking for such improvements, however.
Additionally, residents largely did not approve of streets becoming one way, or of losing a portion of their yard (54% and 52% against, respectively), for such improvements.
The top three suggestions for making biking in the city more safe were physically separated bike lanes, multi-use paths and on-street painted bike lanes.
In a message sent to this Sentinel-Tribune this week, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said he’s “impressed with the data they’ve supplied thus far and I look forward to reading the full results. The presentation was informative and even if the results did not seem surprising it’s always good to look at data without individual bias.”