The man who set a fire behind a downtown restaurant was identified when police checked nearby video surveillance.
On Tuesday around 11:50 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to a reported dumpster fire in City Lot 2. Upon his arrival, he saw cardboard boxes that were on fire behind Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St. The cardboard was stacked in front of the stairway that leads to the second floor of Beckett’s. Witnesses said they did not see who set the fire and no one else was in the area when they discovered it.
Bowling Green fire crews arrived and put out the fire. Shortly after, dispatch advised the five officers at the scene that surveillance video of City Lot 2 showed a white male wearing a blue ball cap, dark blue coat and light blue jeans walking to the area of the boxes, leaning over them to light the fire then walking away southbound.
Officers drove and walked around the area looking for the suspect but were unsuccessful.
Using surveillance video, the suspect was traced to Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St. He was seen leaving the business at 11:41 p.m. and heading south toward City Lot 2. Video tracked the suspect from Circle K to behind Beckett’s. Prior to that, he was seen walking from the alley between Shots bar and Circle K.
Officers spoke to staff at Circle K, and the person on duty said she remembered a man matching the description of the suspect. He bought a can of chewing tobacco and paid cash, she said, and told police the manager would have to access the video until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
The officer then went into Shots, 153 E. Wooster St., and talked to an employee working the back door. After showing a still photo, the employee said the suspect had been in the bar around 11 p.m. The employee said she did not know his name.
The officer then walked to Nate & Wally’s Fish Bowl, 149 E. Wooster St., and a bartender recognized the man in the photo and identified him as Brandon Shirkey.
A search for Shirkey showed an address in Williams County. The sheriff’s office there was contacted and asked to go to the address on file. A return call was received 30 minutes later from Shirkey’s father, who provided a local address in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An attempt to contact Shirkey at that address was not successful, although a ballcap that was in the back seat of a truck registered to Shirkey looked like the one the suspect was wearing in the surveillance video.
A search warrant of the home and vehicle was granted Wednesday.
Shirkey, 28, was arrested Wednesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of South Main Street. A search of his residence located a hat, hoodie and flannel shirt that matched the description of the suspected arsonist. A Bic lighter was found in a pocket of the hoodie.
Shirkey said he wanted to talk to a lawyer before speaking to police.
He was taken to jail and was charged with two counts aggravated arson, one for potential harm to the building and the other is potential harm to people.
He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond, 100% required.
A return to Circle K Wednesday to watch the surveillance video showed Shirkey entering the business at around 11:36 p.m. Tuesday wearing the hat, hoodie and flannel shirt found at his home.
Downtown cameras show him crossing East Wooster Street and entering City Lot 2. He passed the dumpster behind Beckett’s before stopping and looking around before walking back to the dumpster, according to the report. He is then seen using something in his right hand to ignite the cardboard in the dumpster. He then walked away.
As the cardboard began to burn more intensely, it fell out of the dumpster and blocked the stairwell leading to Beckett’s second floor. It also caught a pallet on fire leaning against the stairwell. The opposite end of the pallet was against a natural gas meter.